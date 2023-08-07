15-year-old boy critically injured in accidental Gurnee shooting involving 'ghost gun': police

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A teen boy was critically injured in an accidental north suburban shooting on Sunday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 36700 block of North Grandwood Drive in unincorporated Gurnee at about 6 p.m. Lake County sheriff's deputies responded and found a 15-year-old boy, who had been shot in the abdomen, in the basement.

The boy had been in the basement with two friends, both 16-year-old boys, police said. One of the friends produced a firearm, a "ghost gun" semi-automatic pistol. The boy discharged the firearm, striking the victim. Sheriff's detectives do not believe the boy with the gun meant to shoot the victim.

Sheriff's deputies rendered aid until paramedics arrived. The boy was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he remains in critical condition.

The juvenile who fired the gun was transported to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Facility. He has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and reckless conduct.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.