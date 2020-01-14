earthquake

Evanston family calls for renewed support 10 years after devastating earthquake in Haiti

By
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- It's been 10 years Monday since a catastrophic 7-magnitude earthquake hit Haiti, killing an estimated 200,000 people.

A decade later, Marie and her son Ernst took a moment to look at photos documenting their lives over the years. The Cadet family moved to Evanston from Haiti in the 1970s, but the connection to their homeland is as strong as ever.

"No matter what, your heart is there and its home," Ernst said.

Their hearts have been aching for the last 10 years, ever since the devastating earthquake destroyed most of Haiti's capital of Port Au Prince on January 12, 2010.

At the time of the quake, Marie Cadet and her late husband were in Haiti where they planned to stay for the winter. Fortunately, they were not injured and cut their trip short.

The Cadets have since returned several times, but say they have not seen much progress.

"I hope the country will be back like it was before," Marie said.

That hope, however, is getting harder and harder to hold on to.

More than $10 billion for reconstruction poured in from around the world at the time of the disaster, but because of waste and corruption, there is little to show for it.

Ernst visited five years ago and said his boyhood home was nearly unrecognizable.

"If there's another earthquake, it'll be just as devastating, if not worse," he said.

Still, their love of their country is strong, and that pride was on display over the weekend at the DuSable Museum for an event commemorating the anniversary.

Ernst said he is planning on taking his children for their first visit to Haiti later this year. With dwindling aid, he added that it's important for Haitians around the world to unite and put their resources into rebuilding the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstonearthquakehaitiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
Magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocks Western Nevada,
Quake hits near Puerto Rico, some reports of damage
3.7-magnitude quake hits south Los Angeles area
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks Utah
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News