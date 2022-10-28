Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A 16-year-old Halloween influencer created an incredible display in West Chicago.

Miles McCabe, AKA "Brick Thunder," is a St. Charles East High School student and mastermind behind the display.

The display is located at Lehman Manor, 2670 Lehman Drive in West Chicago.

The Halloween wonderland features more than 100 animatronics, which he started collecting when he was onle nine.

"I definitely did not think it would get this big," he said. "It started with one animatronic. It was from Home Depot. It was a little five-foot witch. I don't own it anymore, but that was the first and it built up from there."

It will be open to the public starting on Saturday through Monday, with family-friendly hours from 3-6 p.m. and a darker-scarier display from 6-9 p.m. The cost is free, but they do accept donations to help defray the costs.