Haunted Houses 2022 in Chicago, Illinois area: 13th Floor and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready to get scared! These haunted houses across the Chicago area offer frights and fun during the Halloween season.
13th Floor Haunted House
Opens: Saturday, Sept. 10
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5
5050 River Rd.
Schiller Park, IL
Basement of the Dead
Opens: Friday, Sept. 23
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5
42 W. New York Street
Aurora, IL
Hell's Gate Haunted House
Opens: Friday, Sept. 30
Closes: Saturday, Oct. 5
301 W. 2nd Street
Lockport, IL
The Old Joliet Haunted Prison
Opens: Saturday, Sept. 24
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5
401 Woodruff Rd
Joliet, IL
Midnight Terror Haunted House
Opens: Saturday, Sept. 30
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5
5520 W 111th St
Oak Lawn, IL
Location, Dates, Hours and tickets
Realm of Terror Haunted House
Opens: Saturday, Sept. 30
Closes: Sunday, Oct. 30
421 W. Rollins Road
Round Lake Beach, IL
Evil Intentions Haunted House
Opens: Friday, Sept. 30
Closes: Monday, Oct. 31
900 Grace Street
Elgin, IL
Massacre Haunted House
Opens: Friday, Sept. 30
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5
299 Montgomery Road
Montgomery, IL
Dungeon of Doom
Opens: Friday, Sept. 23
Closes: Saturday, Dec.. 17
600 29th Street
Zion, IL
Location, Dates, Hours and Tickets
Twisted Crypt
Opens: Friday, Sept. 16
Closes: Monday, Oct. 31
5420 East State Street
Rockford, IL
Admission $13-$15. Ticket sales in person.
Hoppers Haunted House
Opens: Friday, Sept. 23
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5
11576 IL-2
Rockford, IL
Ticket sales in person.