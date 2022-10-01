WATCH LIVE

Haunted Houses 2022 in Chicago, Illinois area: 13th Floor and more

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
9 minutes ago
Get ready to get scared! It's haunted house season again!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready to get scared! These haunted houses across the Chicago area offer frights and fun during the Halloween season.

  • 13th Floor Haunted House

    • Official Website

    Opens: Saturday, Sept. 10

    Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5

    5050 River Rd.

    Schiller Park, IL

    Location, Dates and Hours

    Buy Tickets

  • Basement of the Dead

    • Official Website

    Opens: Friday, Sept. 23

    Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5

    42 W. New York Street

    Aurora, IL

    Location, Dates and Hours

    Buy Tickets

  • Hell's Gate Haunted House

    • Official Website

    Opens: Friday, Sept. 30

    Closes: Saturday, Oct. 5

    301 W. 2nd Street

    Lockport, IL

    Location, Dates and Hours

    Buy Tickets

  • The Old Joliet Haunted Prison

    • Official Website

    Opens: Saturday, Sept. 24

    Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5

    401 Woodruff Rd

    Joliet, IL

    Location, Dates and Hours

    Buy Tickets

  • Midnight Terror Haunted House

    • Official Website

    Opens: Saturday, Sept. 30

    Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5

    5520 W 111th St

    Oak Lawn, IL

    Location, Dates, Hours and tickets

  • Realm of Terror Haunted House

    • Official Website

    Opens: Saturday, Sept. 30

    Closes: Sunday, Oct. 30

    421 W. Rollins Road

    Round Lake Beach, IL

    Buy Tickets

  • Evil Intentions Haunted House

    • Official Website

    Opens: Friday, Sept. 30

    Closes: Monday, Oct. 31

    900 Grace Street

    Elgin, IL

    Location, Dates and Hours

    Buy Tickets

  • Massacre Haunted House

    • Official Website

    Opens: Friday, Sept. 30

    Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5

    299 Montgomery Road

    Montgomery, IL

    Location, Dates and Hours

    Buy Tickets

  • Dungeon of Doom

    • Official Website

    Opens: Friday, Sept. 23

    Closes: Saturday, Dec.. 17

    600 29th Street

    Zion, IL

    Location, Dates, Hours and Tickets

  • Twisted Crypt

    • Official Website

    Opens: Friday, Sept. 16

    Closes: Monday, Oct. 31

    5420 East State Street

    Rockford, IL

    Location, Dates and Hours

    Admission $13-$15. Ticket sales in person.

  • Hoppers Haunted House

    • Official Facebook Page

    Opens: Friday, Sept. 23

    Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5

    11576 IL-2

    Rockford, IL

    Location, Dates and Hours

    Ticket sales in person.

