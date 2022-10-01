Haunted Houses 2022 in Chicago, Illinois area: 13th Floor and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready to get scared! These haunted houses across the Chicago area offer frights and fun during the Halloween season.

13th Floor Haunted House

Opens: Saturday, Sept. 10

Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5

5050 River Rd.

Schiller Park, IL

Basement of the Dead

Opens: Friday, Sept. 23

Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5

42 W. New York Street

Aurora, IL

Hell's Gate Haunted House

Opens: Friday, Sept. 30

Closes: Saturday, Oct. 5

301 W. 2nd Street

Lockport, IL

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison

Opens: Saturday, Sept. 24

Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5

401 Woodruff Rd

Joliet, IL

Midnight Terror Haunted House

Opens: Saturday, Sept. 30

Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5

5520 W 111th St

Oak Lawn, IL

Realm of Terror Haunted House

Opens: Saturday, Sept. 30

Closes: Sunday, Oct. 30

421 W. Rollins Road

Round Lake Beach, IL

Evil Intentions Haunted House

Opens: Friday, Sept. 30

Closes: Monday, Oct. 31

900 Grace Street

Elgin, IL

Massacre Haunted House

Opens: Friday, Sept. 30

Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5

299 Montgomery Road

Montgomery, IL

Dungeon of Doom

Opens: Friday, Sept. 23

Closes: Saturday, Dec.. 17

600 29th Street

Zion, IL

Twisted Crypt

Opens: Friday, Sept. 16

Closes: Monday, Oct. 31

5420 East State Street

Rockford, IL

Admission $13-$15.

Hoppers Haunted House

Opens: Friday, Sept. 23

Closes: Saturday, Nov. 5

11576 IL-2

Rockford, IL

