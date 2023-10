Halloween, though full of fun and treats, can unfortunately be filled with potential dangers for our furry friends.

Tips to keep your pets safe and happy this Halloween

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As fun as the Halloween season can be, it can also be a stressful time for many pet owners.

Ethan Jones, pet health expert at Spot Pet Insurance, shared some advice with ABC7 Chicago to keep cats and dogs safe, happy and healthy.