Hammond, Ind. closes schools Wednesday due to excessive call-offs

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Hammond, has canceled school for Wednesday due to excessive call-offs.

The School City of Hammond said the district is unable to safely staff the buildings Wednesday and must cancel school at all locations.

The district said there will be no eLearning and the day will be made up at a later date.