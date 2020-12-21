jobs hiring

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana recruiting for restaurant job openings

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana announced recruitment is underway for restaurant openings.

The company is recruiting for five restaurants at the casino. It is looking for managers, chefs, cooks, bartenders, servers and cashiers.

These restaurants will open in spring of 2020.

Applications are available online at the location's website.

In November, the company announced a series of hiring events at the Majestic Star Casino Pavilion.

The casino hosted two dealer school hiring events for its new location.

Hard Rock looked to hire 200 dealers, including candidates with and without dealer experience. The company said it would train them at their dealer school in December. Those candidates would also be paid to go to the dealer school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersgarycasinobarjobs hiringhard rockcookingrestaurantcooking chefjobs
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS HIRING
Mariano's hiring 500 people in Chicagoland area
Biden predicts 'bleak future' if Congress doesn't act on COVID-19 aid
Gripped by surging pandemic, US employers cut back on hiring
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana hosting hiring events for new location
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 4,699 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths
When could Americans see the $600 direct stimulus payment?
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
Morgan Park shooting kills woman, 71, on South Side: police
Congress OKs Great Lakes cleanup program extension
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Chicago
36 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
Zoom lifts time limit on free calls for Christmas
Chicago's top attorney resigns amid botched CPD raid fallout
'No reason' for special counsel on election, Biden's son, AG Barr says
Chicago Weather: Cloudy and breezy Monday
Person found dead inside burning vehicle in Hegewisch garage
More TOP STORIES News