Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana recruiting for restaurant job openings

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana announced recruitment is underway for restaurant openings.
The company is recruiting for five restaurants at the casino. It is looking for managers, chefs, cooks, bartenders, servers and cashiers.
These restaurants will open in spring of 2020.
Applications are available online at the location's website.
In November, the company announced a series of hiring events at the Majestic Star Casino Pavilion.
The casino hosted two dealer school hiring events for its new location.
Hard Rock looked to hire 200 dealers, including candidates with and without dealer experience. The company said it would train them at their dealer school in December. Those candidates would also be paid to go to the dealer school.
