Harvey train crash kills 4 after car tries to beat train at crossing, fire officials say

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were killed in south suburban Harvey early Wednesday morning after a freight train hit the car in which they were driving, fire officials said.Harvey fire said the car tried to beat the train at a crossing at 155th and Halsted streets about 2 a.m. but was hit instead.The car burst into flames, and four people were confirmed deceased when emergency crews arrived.It was not immediately clear which freight line was involved in the incident, and those killed were not identified.Harvey police did not have any additional information about the incident.Some road closures were in the place in the area, while police investigate.