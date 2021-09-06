standoff

Hours-long Harwood Heights standoff ends with 1 taken into custody, police say

By and ABc7 Chicago Digital Team
HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Harwood Heights Sunday night, according to police.

Police said a 73-year-old man came to the police department around 3:30 p.m. claiming he had been battered by his roommate. After initially being indecisive, the man decided to sign a complaint for battery, Harwood Heights Police Chief John DeVries said.

A few hours later, officers escorted the man home to see if everything was alright, at which point the roommate allegedly became confrontational, police said.

According to the chief, officers were told the roommate may have weapons and/or ammunition stored in the home.



Officers then escorted the victim and another older man, believed to be the suspect's father, out of the home. They also started evacuating other neighbors as well.

The chief estimated that approximately 20 agencies, if not more, responded to this incident. He said there were lots of people in the area because multiple people were having house parties for the holiday weekend.

Eventually, officers fired non-lethal rounds at the suspect who has "scrapes" for injuries.

Police said there is no threat to the community.
