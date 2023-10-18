Home destroyed by fire in north suburban Hawthorn Woods

A home was destroyed by a fire in north suburban Hawthorn Woods Tuesday afternoon.

Lake Zurich fire officials said they received a call just after 4 p.m. about a house fire on Robin Crest Road. Crews arrived less than five minutes later to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

The Lake Zurich Fire Department said there are no fire hydrants in the area and water had to be brought in to fight the fire.

No one was home at the time of the blaze and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.