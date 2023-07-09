Hawthorn Woods boil order remains in place as crews test water

The Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center was water central Thursday, as many residents have been without for five days.

HAWTHORN WOODS, Ill. (WLS) -- A boil order remained in effect in some northern suburbs on Sunday as crews test to ensure the water is safe to drink.

Areas in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer, and unincorporated Lake County are being impacted.

The boil order has been in place since last week, after a commercial leak caused the water pressure to drop.

The parking lot of the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center was water central on Thursday.

The pool was closed, and most residents had been unable to shower or flush toilets for the previous five days. But, on Thursday, they were at least loading up on drinking water.

"It's been an adventure, showers, bathroom time; all that is out the window," Hawthorn Woods resident Scott Frebairn said.

"I am 100% out of water since the Fourth of July, 8 a.m. So, it's crazy, unbelievable," fellow resident Dalton Guencher said.

In addition to being without water, crews have dug a 13-foot deep hole in Guencher's front yard, as they work to repair the leak that is apparently related to the problems.

Aqua, the company that provides water to parts of Hawthorn Woods and Kildeer, said a commercial water leak on Sunday caused the initial pressure drop and workers have discovered additional leaks as they work to stabilize the system.

That, combined with increased water usage on the July Fourth holiday, led to the problems.

"Good-sized leak, which really hurt the system, in combination with demand, it was a perfect storm that depleted our system," said Jim Bilotta, with Aqua.

State Sen. Dan McConchie from the district is calling for an investigation to determine the exact cause of the problem and make sure it doesn't happen again.

"People have a right to good, clean drinking water, and that's been a problem for five days," McConchie said.

Some residents said they are also upset that the company has failed to communicate with them.

"Nobody offered anything. It was just kind of frustrating there was no support," Hawthorn Woods resident Leigh Van Heule said.

Aqua Illinois said it has set up a website to keep customers informed.

