Chicago area cleaning up after strong storms bring flooding, downed trees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is cleaning up again Thursday morning after another round of strong storms moved through the area.

The double-whammy follows record flooding that happened along the city's Riverwalk and near west suburbs over the weekend.

Some neighborhoods hit hardest by another powerful round of rain are getting ready to clean up once again after already being hit with record rainfall over the weekend.

In Avalon Park on the South Side, ruined couches, mattresses and piles of debris are growing because of the flooding. In Calumet Heights, the storm knocked down large tree limbs.

On Chicago's West Side, some parking lots turned into ponds, while trees came toppling down on cars and homes in West Town and even uprooted a large tree at 113th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

"Hopefully everybody will just be cool and stay in their house and chill out," resident Tyrone Washington said.

That storm also flooded streets in south suburban Dolton, brought down tree limbs in north suburban Winnetka and left a downed power line in Matteson sparking on the side of the road.

Some residents are also waking up in the dark. ComEd is reporting nearly 2,000 power outages across Cook County.