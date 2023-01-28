COVID-19 booster shots available at free Aurora event about health care, Medicaid expansion

COVID booster shots are available at a free informational Aurora, IL event about health care enrollment and Medicaid expansion.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- COVID-19 booster shots will be offered Saturday as part of a free health care event in the west suburbs.

The Aurora event will also share information about health care enrollment and recent expansions of Medicaid, which affect immigrants ages 42 and up.

State Rep. Barbara Hernandez is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aurora Public Library.

Attendees must sign up in advance, and are encouraged to bring proof of identity, address, income and household size.