Coronavirus

102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 after 20-day hospitalization in Italy

GENOA, Italy -- A 102-year-old woman in Italy recovered from COVID-19 after spending 20 days in the hospital.

Italica Grondona's doctors said they nicknamed her "Highlander - the Immortal." They said she represents a hope for "all the elderly facing this pandemic."

SEE ALSO: Italy has world's highest coronavirus deaths total, recording 1,000 deaths in just 1 day

Grondona was hospitalized at the beginning of March with heart failure related to COVID-19. She left the hospital on March 26 and will spend time in a care facility to fully recover.

According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 death rate is currently between 4-5 percent with the highest rate of fatalities coming from older patients.

The doctors said Grondona is the only person they know of who might have gone through the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918/1919 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spanish flu pandemic killed at least 50 million people worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Tips for how to find job, network during COVID-19 crisis
Church breaks stay-at-home order and holds packed service
Trump defends extending coronavirus distancing guidelines as spread continues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ill. COVID-19 cases climb to 4.5K, with 65 deaths as testing ramps up
LIVE: Lightfoot announces new remote learning plans for CPS, City Colleges
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
What to know about Illinois' 4,596 COVID-19 cases
20 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Show More
Smaller cities like New Orleans, Detroit ripe for COVID-19 acceleration
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, winds diminishing Monday
Group offering free COVID-19 screenings, supplies for CPD officers
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Coronavirus in Indiana: What to know about 1,786 COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
More TOP STORIES News