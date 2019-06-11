Health & Fitness

106-year-old North Carolina woman credits longevity to faith in God

WELDON, N.C. -- A North Carolina woman who recently celebrated her 106th birthday is sharing her secret to longevity.

Ruth Hilliard was born on June 5, 1913. That's well before your iPhone or Google. It was even a time before stoplights, Band-Aids, bubble gum, ballpoint pens, microwave ovens and the discovery of penicillin.

Hilliard spent decades teaching children. She was a teacher by trade and mentor by heart.

She taught kids at school and at church. Even to this day, she encourages young people to take their education seriously and do well in school.

Hilliard has one son, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

She credits her longevity to faith in God. Hilliard's vision is not as good as it once was, but she still recites scripture on a regular basis.

Her favorite scripture is Psalms 91:15-16.

"He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation."

Hilliard said she believes God has used her 106 years of life to show the value of that particular passage of the Bible.

In honor of her time on this earth, the North Carolina House of Representatives sent her a certificate of special recognition.
