5-year-old Portage Park leukemia survivor to get heart transplant at Lurie Children's Hospital

Lukas Settecase, of Portage Park, is getting a new heart. His heart was compromised from cancer treatment he has received since being diagnosed with leukemia at just 10 months old.
Not only is Settecase a leukemia survivor, but he also loves the Cubs, Spiderman and is optimistic about getting his new heart.
He will have his big surgery at Lurie Children's Hospital.
ABC7 Chicago first shared his story with you last spring.
RELATED: New study says a quarter of American youth have elevated cholesterol
Of course, we're all pulling for Settecase, who said he just wants to play his siblings Jakob, Anna Sophia and Josephine.
We're sending good wishes to the young boy.