ENTERTAINMENT

Legendary singer Aretha Franklin gravely ill and surrounded by loved ones in Detroit: Report

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Aretha Franklin is asking for prayers and privacy.

DETROIT, Michigan --
The family of Aretha Franklin is asking for prayers and privacy because the legendary singer is reportedly gravely ill.

The 76-year-old is in Detroit surrounded by loved ones and friends, according to a report by entertainment writer Roger Friedman of Showbiz411.

Franklin has been battling numerous health problems over the years and had to cancel concerts last summer due to doctor's orders.

Her last performance was last November at the Elton John Aids Foundation in New York.

Fans on social media send their well wishes to Aretha Franklin


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthentertainmentcelebritymusicu.s. & worldMichigan
ENTERTAINMENT
Aretha Franklin reportedly gravely ill, surrounded by loved ones in Detroit
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell put new spin on iconic story in 'Christopher Robin'
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
More entertainment
HEALTH & FITNESS
Aretha Franklin reportedly gravely ill, surrounded by loved ones in Detroit
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
Cancer patient regains ability to walk, raises awareness for pervasive disease
New HIV diagnoses in Chicago hit record low
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man robbed after entering wrong ride-share vehicle in River North
Shots fired at, by Chicago police in Fernwood
Police respond to reported North Lawndale barricade situation
Man wounded in shooting outside Hilton Hotel in South Loop
7 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side
Pepper spray used in Gold Coast store robbery
Chicago woman, 22, shot to death at Skokie hotel
AccuWeather: Sunny and hot on Monday with temps reaching 90 degrees
Show More
Bote's grand slam in 9th lifts Cubs over Nationals 4-3
1 dead, 2 injured in 3 related weekend shootings in Harvey, police say
Des Plaines priest injured in Aeromexico plane crash returns to altar
Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays the audio
More News