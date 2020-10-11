breast cancer awareness

Breast health organization has helped over 28K women in need at no cost

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Silver Lining Foundation helps treat those with breast cancer at no charge.

Dr. Sandy Goldberg, a breast cancer survivor, is the organization's founder; she spoke with ABC 7 Chicago Sunday, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The foundation has helped over 28,000 women in need at absolutely no charge. It's the only organization of its kind in the country, Goldberg said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 400 women are in the queue at A Silver Lining Foundation, waiting for assistance. The organization takes no government funding because, according to Goldberg, "We would then have to follow their/government guidelines as to whom we could help. We wish to help all who come to us - because a woman would not come asking for help for something as personal as her breast health, if she were not in serious need. We turn away no one - and treat all with dignity."

The foundation's goal is to let women and men in need know there is help, and fund the organization.

For the duration of October, all funds raised will be matched by a generous donor up to $150,000.

Visit asilverliningfoundation.org for more information.
