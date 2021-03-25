COVID Chicago: Health officials announce loosened outdoor COVID-19 restrictions, maintain most indoor rules

Bars and Restaurants: Maximum outdoor table size can increase to ten people, with tables set up so that patrons are six feet from patrons at other tables

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago health officials announced updated COVID-19 regulations for the city Thursday, which loosened outdoor restrictions but maintained most indoor guidelines.Due to worrying increases in health metrics in recent weeks, most indoor regulations will remain in place, while outdoor capacity limits will increase at certain establishments to allow for safe activities in outdoor spaces that are less conducive to virus spread, officials said. These updated regulations, which include strict social distancing and face covering requirements, will help ensure that the recent rise across health metrics does not lead to another surge of the virus in Chicago, the city said."Over the last few weeks we have seen increases across our metrics, and I am concerned," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.While the state announced a loosening of restrictions last week, due to this increase in the health metrics, most of Chicago's indoor regulations will remain in place for now. CDPH will evaluate the metrics again in one week to determine if and how Chicago could loosen regulations and move to a "Bridge to Phase 5."Under Thursday's update, most current indoor capacity limits will remain in place across industries. Indoor capacity at bars, restaurants, social events, performance venues, seated spectator events, places of worship and other establishments will remain limited to the lesser of 50% capacity or 50 people per room or floor. In each setting, 6 feet of physical distance must be maintained among different parties, meaning that facilities may need to operate at a lower capacity to achieve 6 feet among all parties.In order to ensure consistency across industries, indoor fitness class capacity will now increase to the lesser of 50% or 50 people per room, provided that 6 feet of social distancing can be maintained among patrons and face coverings are worn at all times.While most indoor capacity limits will remain in place due to the recent increase in the health metrics, the virus is less likely to spread in outdoor settings and, as such, outdoor capacity will increase. The following outdoor capacity changes will take effect immediately: