Chicago COVID vaccine: Phase 1C start date to be announced by city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago health officials will give an update on the city's COVID vaccine distribution plan Wednesday, including when vaccinations will be expanded to the group IC.The city set to announce a March 29 start date for its next vaccination phase. In 1C more essential workers are eligible, including those in hospitality construction, law, banking and media, as are Chicagoans 16 to 64 with serious health conditions."Broadly speaking, if you have an underlying condition, you're going to be able to get a vaccine in April or May," said Dr. Allison Arwady, director, Chicago Dept. of Public Health.Suburban county health departments have yet to announce a date for their next phase."As we have vaccine available, we will of course open up appointments to other groups," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.Meanwhile, Governor JB Pritzker has released new plans for a phased reopening of Illinois.The governor now considering relaxing restrictions, including raising the current 50 person limit on gatherings at event spaces.The governor could also green light conventions, reduce the spacing requirements in restaurants and include a community's vaccination rate in reopening metrics as requested by suburban mayors."It provides hope to people to be able to look at something and say if we move to this level, we're going to have this now," said Darien Mayor Joseph Marches.