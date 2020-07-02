coronavirus illinois

Chicago quarantine: City to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high COVID-19 infection rates

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has issued an emergency travel order requiring anyone entering or returning to the city from states experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections to quarantine for 14 days.



The order takes effect on Monday, July 6, for travelers from the following states:
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Arizona
-California
-Florida
-Georgia
-Idaho
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-North Carolina

-Nevada
-South Carolina
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Utah

The travel order comes as Illinois Department of Public Health reported 869 new coronavirus cases and 36 additional deaths on Thursday.

There's now a total of 144,882 confirmed cases across the state, including 6,987 deaths.

Deaths from COVID-19 reported across Illinois include the following:

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
Within the last 24 hours, Illinois performed 30,262 tests, bringing the state's total to more than 1.6 million. On Wednesday, Illinois set a new single-day record with 33,090 tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 25 -July 1 is 2.6%.

The city of Chicago will begin cracking down on Phase 4 guidelines for businesses starting Thursday.

Officials want to stop huge crowds disregarding capacity limits, social distancing and face coverings seen last weekend.

Businesses in violation could see fines of up to 10,000. Investigators can also immediately close businesses in the case of "egregious violations," the city said.
