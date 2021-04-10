COVID-19 vaccine Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot launches new initiative, combining faith and science, to promote COVID vaccination equity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new COVID-19 vaccine initiative is launching Saturday in Chicago.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others will kick off the Vaccine Faith Initiative at 9 a.m.This is part of the city's push for equity in vaccine distribution.The mayor will be joined by leaders from Walgreens' parent company to kick off the new initiative.Clinics are taking place at four city churches Saturday, including JLM Abundant Life Center in Garfield Park.This is part of a nationwide push by Walgreens Boots Alliance to bring more vaccine to underserved Black and Latinx communities.White non-Latinx residents have received a much higher percent of first doses compared to Black non-latinx residents in Chicago, city data from as recently as March 30 show.This disparity occurred even though all three groups make up roughly equal shares of the Chicago population, according to the city.The clinic runs until noon and is meant for church members and nearby residents, so it is not open to the general public.