COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot launches new initiative, combining faith and science, to promote COVID vaccination equity

Vaccine Faith Initiative part of Walgreens' nationwide push to bring more shots to underserved communities
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Vaccine Faith Initiative meant to promote COVID vaccination equity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new COVID-19 vaccine initiative is launching Saturday in Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others will kick off the Vaccine Faith Initiative at 9 a.m.

This is part of the city's push for equity in vaccine distribution.

The mayor will be joined by leaders from Walgreens' parent company to kick off the new initiative.

Clinics are taking place at four city churches Saturday, including JLM Abundant Life Center in Garfield Park.

RELATED: Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 4,004 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths, record-high vaccine doses

This is part of a nationwide push by Walgreens Boots Alliance to bring more vaccine to underserved Black and Latinx communities.

White non-Latinx residents have received a much higher percent of first doses compared to Black non-latinx residents in Chicago, city data from as recently as March 30 show.

This disparity occurred even though all three groups make up roughly equal shares of the Chicago population, according to the city.

The clinic runs until noon and is meant for church members and nearby residents, so it is not open to the general public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagogarfield parklori lightfootcoronaviruswalgreenscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicrace in americacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
J&J vaccine distribution will slow down 84% next week
IL reports record-high 164K vaccine doses
Pfizer asks FDA to expand use of COVID shot to younger teens
Harvey school district offers vaccination event in effort to restart in-person learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Brainerd apartment fire: CFD
Protesters shut down intersection as CPD prepares for Little Village shooting video release
Infant seriously hurt in I-94 ramp crash not secured in car seat: ISP
Long Grove bridge hit for 14th time since reopening
Chicago-based video archive receives $500K grant
Reactions pour in following rapper DMX's death
What we know about the SC shooting that killed 5
Show More
AL Amazon union vote fails
Chicago Weather: Rain, storms Saturday
NASA to attempt first powered helicopter flight on Mars
Caitlyn Jenner considering run for California governor
West Rogers Park man killed roommate, hid body in apartment for weeks: prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News