Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 4,004 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths, record-high vaccine doses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 4,004 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 related deaths Friday. There was also a record number of vaccines administered.There have been 1,273,200 total cases, including 21,476 deaths in the state.As of Thursday night, 1,808 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 369 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 101,737 specimens for a total of 21,017,929 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 2-8, is 4.8%.A total of 8,841,285 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.A total of 6,871,645 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 118,336 doses. There were 164,462 doses reported administered in Illinois Thursday, a new record.Illinois has administered doses to more than 70% of residents 65 and older, reaching the threshold needed to move into the Bridge Phase of reopening. However, IDPH said rising hospitalization rates will prevent Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase. IDPH epidemiologists will continue to focus on the most recent 10 days to monitor any acute trends that prevent the state from reaching the Bridge Phase.Gov. JB Pritzker announced thousands of new COVID vaccine appointments will be coming to the Chicago area next week with the state set to expand eligibility.On Monday, April 12, all residents 16 and older will be eligible to get a vaccine in Illinois. Chicago will wait until April 19 to expand eligibility. Chicago residents are eligible to get vaccinated at suburban sites.The deaths reported Friday include:- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Crawford County: 1 male 70s- Henry County: 1 male 80s- Jackson County: 1 male 60s- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s- Lake County: 1 male 70s- Madison County: 1 male 60s- Menard County: 1 male 80s- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s- Whiteside County: 2 males 60s