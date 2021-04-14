Health & Fitness

Chicago COVID vaccine site opens at Bronzeville church

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
What do Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients need to know?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has opened a COVID vaccination site at Apostolic Faith Church in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The site at 3823 S. Indiana Ave. will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and is being operated by the Chicago Department of Public Health and staffed by Howard Brown and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort).


The site is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will be administering 250 doses per day.

The vaccination site is open to Chicago residents 18 and over, eligible in Phases 1a, 1b, and 1c who live in any of the following high- or moderate-CCVI zip codes: 60617, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60628, 60633, 60636, 60643, 60649, 60655, and 60827.


To sign up for an appointment, visit https://events.juvare.com/il-idph/htb3c/ or call 312-746-4835. A proof of residency is required.
