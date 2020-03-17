Coronavirus IL Death: 1st Illinois COVID-19 fatality is Chicago woman, gov says in daily update

Gov. JB Pritzker said the woman tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and had underlying medical conditions. She was not a resident of a nursing home, the governor said.
"I want to extend my deepest condolences to her family members," Pritzker said. "I want them to know that the entire state of Illinois mourns with them. May her memory be a blessing."
Illinois health officials on Tuesday also confirmed 21 additional cases at a long-term care facility in Willowbrook: 17 residents and four staff.
The DuPage County facility announced on Saturday that a resident tested positive for novel coronavirus. In total, there are 22 cases of COVID-19 at the center.
"In addition to the death we are sad to report today, we are also reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Residents in nursing homes are our most vulnerable population and we are doing everything we can to protect them. We may see cases in other long-term care facilities, which is why it is so important that we all do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those who go in and out of these facilities as they provide care to resident."
State health officials updated guidance to limit the spread of novel coronavirus at nursing homes.
The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends restricting all visits, except for certain compassionate care situations. The agency also recommends restricting volunteers and non-essential health care personnel, in addition to canceling group activities and communal dining.
The outbreak at the long-term care facility comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois reaches 160. Patients are reported in 15 counties between the ages of 9 to 91.
The announcements came on the same day that Illinois held its primary election and schools shuttered statewide to limit spread of the virus.
Beginning Tuesday, all schools in Illinois, including Chicago Public Schools, closed until the end of March.
Chicago restaurants and bars also closed Monday night to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some restaurants will offer delivery and take out.
Starting Tuesday through the end of the month, all Secretary of State driver services facilities across the state will be closed. All expiration dates for drivers licenses, vehicle registrations, and other documents will be extended 30 days.
From the state's Emergency Command Center in Springfield, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more Monday.
"We are in a very serious moment of history of our state and our nation," Gov. Pritzker said. "It is imperative that our residents take responsibility for themselves, their families, and their communities at this moment."
Minutes earlier, President Donald Trump had announced new guidance recommending people stay away from gatherings of more than 10 people. He said it now could be "July or August" before life returns to normal.
"Avoid gathering in groups of more than ten people, avoid discretionary travel, and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts," Trump said.
WATCH: What does 'flattening the curve' mean?
Earlier, Pritzker joined other governors on a conference call with the president who called on states to work their own supply chains to obtain additional medical supplies.
"We need the federal government to lead, follow, or get out of the way," Pritzker said. "From the beginning, I've been pressing the White House for rapid test deployment nationwide."
Illinois officials announced Monday that the number of Illinois cases had reached triple digits. There is now a total of 105 cases of COVID-19 across 15 counties, including two new counties: south suburban Will and downstate Peoria.
Officials say with a limited number of testing kits, not everyone with symptoms can or will be tested.
"We are prioritizing testing for those who are at the highest risk of illness and ask those who have mild symptoms and do not meet those criteria to not demand to be tested," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Department off Public Health.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.