coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: Kane County child abuse cases increase dramatically during stay-at-home order

By Alexis McAdams
GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- As Americans isolate at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say child abuse and neglect cases are on the rise.

The spike comes as families shelter together at home and isolation makes abuse more challenging to detect, McMahon said.

Kane County reports a 139 percent increase in the number of juvenile abuse and neglect cases in March and April of this year compared to the same time last year.

Teachers, guidance counselors and daycare providers are most likely to report child abuse but kids are not seeing those advocates during the pandemic.

"It could be days, weeks, and I hope it's not months before outside independent eyes have a chance to visit with these kids," said Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon.

Although child abuse reports are up, the reporting of child sexual abuse has dropped by 50 percent in Kane County, said Deb Bree, the executive director of the county's child advocacy center.

"The child might be locked in the home with the abuser all day," said Bree. "So they're unable to show signs of distress or express any feelings of being unsafe."

The Department of Children and Family Services hotline is taking calls 24 hours a day during the pandemic.

The agency says they are responding to hotline calls with face-to-face contact within 24 hours to assexs child safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskane countygenevaillinoischild abusechildrenabusesex abuse against childrencoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisshelter in placekane county illinoisdomestic violencecovid 19 pandemicstay at home ordercovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois reports record number of new COVID-19 cases as testing increases
IDES launches PUA unemployment benefits portal; filing issues reported
Elective surgeries resume in Illinois
DuPage County mayors anxious to reopen economy early
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports record number of new COVID-19 cases as testing increases
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
DuPage County mayors anxious to reopen economy early
Blue Angels fly over Chicago in salute to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19
Northwestern University furloughs 250 staff, announces pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, still chilly
Family of pair who vanished 5 years ago in Gary hope new image will generate leads
Show More
Elective surgeries resume in Illinois
Indiana court asked to rule on replacing AG due to law license suspension
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
Group supports families of first responders who died in line of duty, including coronavirus fatalities
Pets left alone after owners die from coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News