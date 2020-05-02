Coronavirus Illinois: Cicero sues City View Multicare Center after COVID-19 cluster reported at nursing home

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban town is demanding that a nursing home close after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported at the facility.The town of Cicero has filed a lawsuit against City View Multicare Center, citing "negligent failures" in preventing the spread of coronavirus.Since the nursing home reported its first two infections on April 1, the virus has spread to more than 160 residents and more than 40 staff members, town officials said.Cicero officials want the nursing home to transfer its residents to McCormick Place or other hospitals to make sure they get properly cared for and stop the spread of the virus."We had inspectors go there and they would see staff members congregating together in the cafeteria without masks, as if nothing had happened," said Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.The town also claims that a staff member was forced to work even though he was confirmed to have COVID-19.The nursing home hasn't yet returned ABC7's requests for comment.Town officials said they sent several letters to the Illinois Department of Public Health, but never heard back.The lawsuit names the IDPH, as well as the state of Illinois and Gov. JB Pritzker.Extended care facilities are among the areas seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois.In the state, Woodbridge Nursing Pavilion has the most cases, at 151. But Symphony of Joliet has the most coronavirus-related deaths at one facility, with 24.