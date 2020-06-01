Chicago coronavirus: Officials ask those who attended protests, gatherings to self-quarantine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials are asking those who were out amid protests or other gatherings across Chicago over the weekend to self-quarantine if they were not able to maintain social distancing."I am concerned that this weekend, not just for the protest, but related to a lot of people gathering in Chicago for a lot of reasons," Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady said. "We may see ourselves take a step backwards down the line when it comes to COVID here in Chicago and that is because it is caused by a virus and that virus does not care about what else is going on in the city."Dr. Arwady said the city is still seeing hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 each day.She said that those who have been in close contact with people outside their household to self-quarantine for 14 days and void people who are at high risk.The city is currently scheduled to move into Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Wednesday.