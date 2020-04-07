coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus Chicago: 1st apparent death reported at Cook County Jail

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening that Cook County Jail has is first apparent death from the novel coronavirus.

An autopsy will still have to officially confirm the cause of death, but the Cook County Department of Corrections said the inmate died from apparent complications from the virus.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Jeffery Pendleton. Authorities said he had been hospitalized at Stroger Hospital since March 30 when he tested positive for COVID-19.

If the autopsy confirms the virus was the cause of his death, Pendleton will be the first inmate from Cook County Jail to die from the virus.

Like many other detainees, jail officials said he was granted a hearing to reduce his bond days before he was hospitalized, but the motion was denied.

So far, 230 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 14 of them are being monitored and treated at local hospitals. Additionally, 92 Sheriff's Office staffers have tested positive.

Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday that Illinois inmates that meet certain medical criteria may be granted furloughs to help stop the spread of the virus in state prisons.
