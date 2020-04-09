Coronavirus Chicago: Cook County morgue opens center for surge of bodies amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office will open its surge center Thursday to expand capacity and ease overcrowding at hospital morgues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The 66,000-square foot refrigerated warehouse will have the capacity to hold more than 2,000 decedents, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.The County's Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security (EMRS) managed planning and coordinated logistics for the center operations."While my hope is that we have made plans that we will not have to utilize, I realize that my administration has a responsibility to prepare for a surge in deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "We are working diligently to ensure that the victims of this virus are treated with dignity while under our care."EMRS has acquired 14 refrigerated trailers and in the process of securing six more to support the surge center.The trailers will be positioned at hospitals that are experiencing surges so their morgues are not overwhelmed, the medical examiner's office said."Under President Preckwinkle's leadership our department has always prioritized under-resourced communities," said William Barnes, executive director of EMRS. "This situation is no different. We are paying special attention to the southern portion of Cook County, an area that is traditionally disproportionately impacted during crises."EMRS said it will communicate with local hospitals multiple times a day about their capacity and needs in real time."We are the last physicians these individuals will ever have and we take that responsibility very seriously," said Cook County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumar. "We treat these patients with dignity and respect. We treat them the way we would want our loved ones to be treated."The medical examiner's office said it also plans scale up their existing case management system to accommodate the caseload at the surge center.