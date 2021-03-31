COVID-19 vaccine

Cook County to release 8K 1st dose COVID vaccine appointments Wednesday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Why are COVID-19 vaccine supplies still limited?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Health will release 8,000 COVID vaccine appointments at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone eligible under phases Phases 1A, 1B and 1C can sign up for the appointments, which will be for April 1.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. The call center will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center will be open until 10 p.m. Wednesday to accommodate the 6 p.m. release.

Cook County Health officials said they could release additional appointments as soon as Thursday. The county is operating mass vaccination sites at South Suburban College, the Tinley Park Convention Center, the Forest Park vaccination center, Triton College and the Des Plaines vaccination center.

