COVID vaccine for kids: Chicago area vaccination sites, hospitals taking appointments now

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- After Pfizer's COVID vaccine was authorized for kids ages 12-15, several mass vaccination sites and Chicago area hospitals are already taking appointments for young teens to get vaccinated.Five Cook County mass vaccination sites that offer the Pfizer vaccine are expanding their hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Tuesday to make it easier for parents of young teens to get their kids vaccinated once the CDC green lights its use.Brother and sister Anthony and Jenna Durava can't wait to get vaccinated. So much so, their mother had gotten them an appointment for Tuesday, then realized, her 12 & 13-year-old will not be eligible until at least Thursday."I think it's really cool that we have this opportunity and I'm excited," Anthony Durava said."I'm most excited to go back to going on vacation... our Disney Cruise got cancelled twice now," Jenna Durava said.On Monday, the FDA said the Pfizer vaccine is 100% safe and effective on children ages 12 to 15. While a CDC panel still has to green light it, that is expected to happen on Thursday.And while many parents are eager to get their younger teens vaccinated, others are still hesitant, even while vaccinated themselves. A group of pediatricians spoke out Tuesday in the hopes of providing that much-needed reassurance."As a pediatrician and a father of two daughters that are in this age group, I'm getting my daughters vaccinated as soon as I can schedule the appointment," said Dr. Frank Belmonte, Advocate Children's Hospital.And while for now, refrigeration issues prevent most pediatrician offices from offering the vaccine, NorthShore University Health System is already partnering with Evanston Township High School to bring vaccines to students there. It's a setting they hope will be more comfortable for all involved."We got a call from the department of public health, maybe we can try to get this done next week and we said, absolutely, we will make whatever accommodations possible to get as many students vaccinated as quickly as possible," said Dr. Marcus Campbell, Evanston Township High School.ABC7 reached out to CPS to see what their plans are and were told that while for now they will not require children to be vaccinated for the fall, they are planning to hold family vaccination events at district schools in the coming weeks.