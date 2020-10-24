prescription drugs

DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day can help prevent drug abuse, overdoses

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, and it addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Illinois rages, but the state still faces 'the other epidemic': opioids

During last October's 18th National Take Back, there were 6,174 collection sites and 882,919 pounds of submissions collected.

To find a collection site near you, visit takebackday.dea.gov.
