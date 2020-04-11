coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus deaths: Forest Park Walmart worker dies from COVID-19

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An employee of a Walmart in Forest Park has died from COVID-19.

He was identified only by his first name, Francisco, in a Facebook post by the store Friday.

"We are devastated to hear of Francisco's passing and our hearts go out to his family, he will be greatly missed by his Forest Park Walmart family," the store wrote on their Facebook page.

The post continued to say that Walmart is taking additional steps to sanitize key areas in that store.

In addition, all associates are being provided gloves and masks, and are undergoing health screenings and temperature checks prior to their shifts.

"Please know that the safety and well-being of our associates and customers remains a top priority," the post concluded. "We will continue to monitor the situation at this store and throughout the country and respond accordingly."
