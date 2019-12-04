Health & Fitness

Fourth case of whooping cough reported at Oak Park and River Forest High School

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A fourth case of whooping cough was reported at a west suburban high school this week.

Oak Park and River Forest High School officials said three students and one adult have contracted the disease since the beginning of November.

The disease, also known as pertussis, is highly contagious. Symptoms can take up to 21 days to show up.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends you get antibiotics from your doctor if you come in contact with someone who has whooping cough.
