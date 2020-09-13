Illinois COVID 19: IL reports 1,462 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6418879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two dozen students from Oak Park River Forest High School have tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of remote learning, according to the school's superintendent.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with 14 additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 261,371 with 8,309 deaths, the IDPH reported.The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 6 - September 12 is 3.7%.Within the past 24 hours, the state has processed 46,890 specimens for a total of 4,735,866.As of Saturday night, 1,422 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 328 patients in the ICU and 136 patients on ventilators.The Illinois Department of Public Health said 30 counties are again at warning level for COVID-19: Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DuPage, Effingham, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Schuyler, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington and Williamson.Health officials said that while the counties have reached warning level for various reasons, common factors include college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities, travel to neighboring states and household spread when members are not isolating at home. Health officials also said cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported, and general community spread of the virus is increasing.The 14 additional COVID-19 deaths include:Cook County:-1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s-DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s-Kane County: 1 male 60s-Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s-Madison County: 1 male 60s-McHenry County: 1 male 20s-Williamson County: 1 female 70sGovernor JB Pritzker held a press conference on Friday to discuss $16.6 million in funding to help those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.The money will go toward placing, training and hiring nearly 1,300 residents for a variety of jobs."Yesterday, in Rockford, I announced one way in which we're lifting people up all around the state in these difficult times: a new $16.6 million investment to expand job opportunities for Illinoisans who have become unemployed in the COVID-19 pandemic - to place, train and hire nearly 1,300 people for an array of jobs across the state - including approximately 700 right here in Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership's jurisdiction," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This federal funding - made possible by the Department of Labor's Employment Recovery and Disaster Recovery Grant programs - will help us address a goal for reinvigorating our economy that is two-fold - returning more of our residents to the job while simultaneously addressing new economic demands brought on by COVID-19."At an update on Thursday, Pritzker said while Region 7, comprised of Will and Kankakee counties, is seeing progress, mitigations will remain in effect.Governor Pritzker said the rolling seven-day positivity rate has fallen to 7.5% in the region, but it needs to fall below 6.5% in order to be restored to Phase 4.