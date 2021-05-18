Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,495 cases, 21 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,495 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 related deaths Tuesday.
There have been 1,368,709 total COVID cases, including 22,466 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 58,222 specimens for a total of 23,904,959 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 11 to May 17, is 2.8%.
As of Sunday night, 1,503 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 407 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 10,433,777 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,593 doses. There were 25,936 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday
The deaths reported Tuesday include:
-Coles County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
-Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
-Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
-Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
-Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
