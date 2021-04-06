Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,931 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

WATCH | Are we headed for a 4th COVID wave?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10487019" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions.

Gov. Pritzker gets COVID vaccine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10445283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor JB Pritzker receives a Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield Wednesday,

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,931 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,261,667 total cases, including 21,395 deaths in the state.As of Monday night, 1,648 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 51,625 specimens for a total of 20,737,823 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 30-April 5 is 4.5%.This comes as the CDC announced that Illinois would be getting $124 million in funding to expand vaccination programs, with $90 million going to Chicago and $33 million going to the rest of the state.About 75% of the funds will go toward underserved communities and thoose disproportionately affected by COVID-19.W"ith this new funding from the Biden/Harris administration, Illinois will move quickly to further expand our aggressive efforts to reach those most vulnerable to COVID-19," said Governor JB Pritzker. "With mass vaccination sites across the state, rural vaccination teams reaching those with less access to healthcare, and partnerships with trusted providers in underserved communities, we have built the infrastructure to end this pandemic as quickly as possible, and these new resources will only help us reach that day even sooner. I'm grateful to President Biden and his administration for making these resources available and for their steadfast partnership since taking office.A total of 8,061,075doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, including doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities.A total of 6,413,258 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 106,976 doses. There were 95,188 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.Illinois has administered doses to 70% of residents 65 and older, reaching the threshold needed to move into the Bridge Phase of reopening. However, IDPH said rising hospitalization rates will prevent Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase. IDPH epidemiologists will continue to focus on the most recent 10 days to monitor any acute trends that prevent the state from reaching the Bridge Phase.The deaths reported Monday include:-Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 male 70s-Knox County: 1 female 80s-Lake County: 1 male 50s-Livingston County: 1 female 90s-Massac County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s-Rock Island County: 1 male 50s-Shelby County: 1 female 60s-Union County: 1 male 60s-Will County: 1 male 40s-Winnebago County: 1 male 90s