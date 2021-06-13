coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 298 cases, 11 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois, Chicago fully reopen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 298 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 related deaths Sunday.

There have been 1,387,595 total COVID cases, including 23,061 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

RELATED: Chicago, Illinois enter full reopening with nearly all COVID restrictions lifted

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 35,598 specimens for a total of 25,160,648 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 6 to June 12, is 1.2%.

As of Saturday night, 625 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 180 patients were in the ICU and 93 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Illinois full reopening: Chicago businesses brace for what they hope will be busy day

A total of 11,924,966 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,953. There were 22,917 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.

Officials reported Sunday that more than 69% of adults have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 52% are fully vaccinated.

The deaths reported Sunday include:

- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s 1 female 70s
- Greene County: 1 male 40s

- Knox County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Pandemic policy confusion as COVID restrictions lift
IL reports 268 COVID cases, 15 deaths
Chicago, Illinois enter full reopening
Reopening anxiety, new variant make some nervous to ditch masks
TOP STORIES
Chicago's faithful rejoice as church services return to 'normal' amid full reopening
Chicago family's yacht 'Land Shark' stolen from Lake Michigan marina
WATCH LIVE: National Puerto Rican Day Parade special
2 CPD officers, driver injured in West Side crash
Alligator Records celebrates 50 years of independent blues records
Rash of mass shootings stirs US fears heading into summer
Chicago area nonprofit works to create first aid station in Uganda
Show More
Jewelry can be special graduation gifts, expert says
Our Chicago: Blood cancers in America, reading symptoms, new treatments
What to know about the delta variant first detected in India
Man critically injured in Loop high-rise fire
French President Macron says US is 'definitely' back
More TOP STORIES News