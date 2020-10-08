coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 3,059 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 3,059 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 additional deaths Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 310,700 with 8,910 deaths, the IDPH reported.

The daily total is the highest since September 4, when 5,368 cases were reported due to a testing backlog. It is only the fifth time Illinois has had more than 3,000 cases in a day since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 1,755 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 392 patients in the ICU and 163 on ventilators.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 72,491 specimens for a total of 6,105,780.. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 1-7 is at 3.7%.

The deaths include:

-Adams County: 1 male 90s
-Champaign County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s
-Clark County: 1 female 80s
-Clay County: 1 male 70s
-Coles County: 1 female 80s
-Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 female 60s, 3 female 80s
-DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Fayette County: 1 female 70s
-Greene County: 1 female 80s
-Kane County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
-Livingston County: 1 male 50s
-McLean County: 1 male 80s
-Montgomery County: 1 female 80s
-Saline County: 1 male 60s
-Sangamon County: 1 male 50s
-Shelby County: 1 female 90s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

-Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
-Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Meanwhile, a mobile COVID-19 testing site is in McHenry County Thursday.

People can get tested until 4 p.m. at the Lippold Park Golf Center parking lot, 1251 IL-176, in Crystal Lake.
At his update on Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker said Region 4, the Metro East Region, has seen its positivity rates decline to 6.3%. The region saw its seven-day positivity rate peak at more than 10% and has had mitigations in place since August.

"That's enormous progress, and if the region sustains an average below the 6.5% threshold, Region 4 could see a return to the looser mitigations enacted in most of the state as soon as Friday," Pritzker said.

Pritzker, who has been in quarantine for more than a week after an aide tested positive for COVID-19, said his health is "great" and that his two COVID-19 tests have come back negative.
