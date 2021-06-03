Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 674 cases, 24 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 674 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 24 related deaths Thursday as the state moves toward a full reopening next week.There have been 1,383,739 total COVID cases, including 22,865 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 55,432 specimens for a total of 24,731,489 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 27 to June 2, is 1.7%, the lowest it has been since it started being reported on Oct. 29.As of Wednesday night, 997 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 273 patients were in the ICU and 154 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,374,677 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 37,328 doses. There were 36,372 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.Officials reported Thursday that 67% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and 51% are fully vaccinated.The deaths reported Thursday include:-Adams County: 1 male 80s-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male, 70s, 1 female 90s-DeWitt County: 1 male 60s-Douglas County: 1 male 80s-DuPage County: 1 female 90s-Franklin County: 1 female 90s-Jersey County: 1 female 70s-Kane County: 1 male 30s-Kendall County: 1 female 70s-Lee County: 1 male 60s-Livingston County: 1 male 70s-McLean County: 1 female 90s-Peoria County: 1 female 30s-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s-Tazewell County; 1 male 70s-Vermilion County: 1 male 70s-Will County: 1 male 80s-Winnebago County: 1 female 70s