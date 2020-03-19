Coronavirus Illinois Deaths: 3 new COVID-19 fatalities reported as cases rise to 422, gov says in daily update

Pritzker said a Will County resident in his 50s, a Cook County resident in her 80s and a Florida resident in her 70s died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Florida resident was in Sangamon County, Pritzker said.
Illinois health officials also announced that the number of cases statewide has risen to 422, a spike from the 288 total on Wednesday.
There are now cases in 22 counties, with patients' ages ranging from 9 to 99.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the five new counties that are now reporting coronavirus cases include Jackson, Kankakee, LaSalle, Washington and Williamson counties.
"I am saddened to announce three more people in Illinois with coronavirus disease have passed away," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We ask everyone to please, stay home as much as possible so we can reduce the number of people who are infected and potentially suffer serious illness, including death."
Health officials said the increase in cases reported is partly due to the increase in testing by commercial and hospital labs.
The jump comes after Gov. JB Pritzker announced the state's first COVID-19 death earlier this week and an outbreak at a DuPage County nursing home.
On Wednesday, health officials announced two dozen additional cases at the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook.
DuPage County officials said they began testing at the facility after a woman in her 60s tested positive on Saturday.
Eighteen residents and four staff members were confirmed to have the virus on Tuesday.
The total cases linked to the long-term care facility is 42: 30 residents and 12 staff.
In announcing the sharp increase in the number of Illinois cases, officials made yet another appeal for people to stay at home, saying seniors need to rely on community members to bring them what they need and young people and parents need to act responsibly.
"If you're a kid, and you're home from school, which is all of our kids, don't undermine the school closures by now creating play dates with a bunch of your friends that you would have been with at school. That just negates the benefit of the school closure," IDPH Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
For weeks, officials have been asking privately owned senior homes, and mandating state-owned facilities, to limit visitors and take extensive action to pre-screen employees.
Officials said that first resident diagnosed Saturday had been symptomatic for a few days.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Pritzker announced the first novel coronavirus-related death in the state, saying it's the news he has dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak.
Patricia Frieson, 61, of Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, was being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died.
Frieson's family said she was not a nursing home resident but did have asthma.
Officials said she had underlying health conditions and had contact with another COVID-19 case.
Her brother said he doesn't know how she caught the virus.
"We weren't allowed to be there because of the situation and the possible contagiousness of the disease," he said. "When we could talk to her she said she seemed to be getting better and then it got worse. That's all we really know because we couldn't be there every day for her."
Pritzker said Wednesday that his office has been in contact with sheriff's departments across the state, asking them to suspend the enforcement of eviction notices.
He's also asking the state's utilities to suspend any shutoffs because of lack of payment.
About 60 service members from the Illinois National Guard have been activated. Officials said they will help with logistical support and medical staffing.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.