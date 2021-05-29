Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 802 cases, 37 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 802 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 37 related deaths Saturday.There have been 1,381,063 total COVID cases, including 22,776 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 61,125 specimens for a total of 24,551,788 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 22 to May 28, is 2.2%.As of Friday night, 1,164 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 313 patients were in the ICU and 164 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,230,429 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,252 doses. There were 54,773 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.Officials said 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and over 49% are fully vaccinated.As the city of Chicago shifts to hyperlocal vaccination strategies focused on meeting residents where they are, the temporary mass vaccination site at the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field will close on Saturday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said Thursday night.Saturday's closure will mark the end of a two-month effort, in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health and the Chicago Cubs, that delivered more than 42,000 vaccine doses to Chicagoans - more than the capacity of Wrigley Field itself, city officials said. Aurora Health will redeploy resources to support hyperlocal, community-based vaccination efforts, including staffing the city's mobile vaccine buses - the Vaccination Station - that allow residents to get vaccinated without leaving their neighborhood.Patients with appointments scheduled at Gallagher Way after Saturday have been contacted, and their appointments have been relocated to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, less than a mile from Wrigley Field.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Bureau County: 1 male 50s- Carroll County: 1 female 90s- Clinton County: 1 male 70s- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Iroquois County: 1 female 50s- Johnson County: 1 female 80s- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s- Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s- Madison County: 1 female 70s- Randolph county: 1 female 80s- Saline County: 1 male 60s- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s- Warren County: 1 female 70s- Whiteside County: 1 female 50s- Will County: 1 female 50s- Williamson County: 1 male 50s- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s- Woodford County: 1 female 90s