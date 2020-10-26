Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 4,729 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths; Mitigation restrictions announced for suburban Cook County

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 briefing, October 26, 2020

WATCH: IL top doctor breaks down when announcing state's COVID-19 count

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois officials announced new COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed for suburban Cook County due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.Officials announced that the restrictions, which include a ban on indoor restaurant service, will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday for Region 10, which is suburban Cook County, as well as Region 4, the Metro East region near St. Louis.The announcement comes after Illinois public health officials announced 4,729 new cases of COVID-19, along with 17 additional deaths Monday."Starting Wednesday, six of our 11 Restore Illinois regions will be operating under our resurgence mitigation framework," Pritzker said. "There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise and we have to get prepared."The suburban Cook County region has seen eight straight days of increases in test positivity and seven days of increased hospital admissions, triggering the mitigation restrictions. The restrictions do not apply to the city of Chicago.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 57,264 specimens for a total of 7,326,216. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 19 - 25 is 6.3%, the highest the rate has been since June 2.For the first time, an increase in hospitalizations as well as cases, is to blame. As of Sunday night, 2,638 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 589 in the ICU and 238 on ventilators."Cases, positivity, hospitalizations are all rising across the state of Illinois and we have got to reverse the trend," Pritzker said."If what we're seeing today does not reverse, we are on a path to see more than 11,000 deaths in Illinois this year," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director, Illinois Department of Public Health.According to IDPH, suburban Cook County (Region 10) has had eight consecutive days of increases in test positivity and seven days of increased hospital admissions.While the number of ICU beds and ventilators is still not a concern, Rush University Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Bala Hota said that trend begins with an increase in Emergency Room visits."There is a lag between people initially testing positive and there being an increase in cases, to people becoming potentially sick enough to need hospitalization, and that lag could be two weeks or longer," Dr. Hota said. "So I think it's a critical period over the next month to see what happens with these trends and what happens with hospitalizations overall."Cindy Summers, who owns Oak Park's Sugar Fixe Patisserie, said her small space forced her to shut down indoor dining entirely. She was hoping to resume that within the next week or two by expanding the bakery."I just signed the lease on the space next door and now I don't know if I made a bad decision or if I'll be able to use it later in the season," Summers said.The restrictions, which do not apply to schools, are:-No indoor service-All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.-All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)-Tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-No dancing or standing indoors-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-No indoor dining or bar service-All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.-Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity-No party buses-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicableThe total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 378,985, with 9,522 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.The deaths reported Monday include:-Adams County: 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Lake County: 1 female 90s- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90sMayor Lightfoot addressed the growing problem at a news conference Monday morning."But the rate we're seeing now we're seeing all over country that's why we have to lean in to what we know mask wearing, social distancing, limiting people in contact with on a daily basis," Lightfoot said.As hospitals across the state report an uptick in COVID cases, more regions could face a series of mandated restrictions. Those include a business curfew and a ban on indoor service.Mayor Lightfoot pointed to Chicago's location as the Midwest sees growing positivity rates."We're surrounded by a number of states that have not imposed the kinds of restrictions Illinois has," Mayor Lightfoot said. "Wisconsin is one. Indiana has abandoned all restrictions and not surprisingly, we're seeing COVID cases go up."Data from the COVID-19 tracking project shows that nationwide, in cases where race is known, black people -- are dying at 2.3 times the rate of white people - making up 21% of fatalities - despite accounting for 12.7% of the population.While less than 1% of America's population live in long-term facilities, like nursing homes, they make up 41% of COVID 19 deaths.Right now, Chicago is focused on making sure residents mask up."I understand people feeling COVID fatigue but it's not time to let up have to be even more diligent," Mayor Lightfoot said.Mitigation restrictions are also in place for Region 7, comprised of DuPage and Kane counties, Region 8, with Kankakee and Will counties, as well as Region 1, which includes Rockford, and Region 5 in southern illinois.