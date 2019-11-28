Health & Fitness

Illinois state troopers rescue heart in time for transplant surgery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some fast-acting Illinois State troopers stopped a heart transplant from falling victim to a flat tire - just in time for Thanksgiving.

An organ transplant vehicle carrying a human heart and three workers from the University of Chicago Medical Center blew a tire near I-55 and Throop on Wednesday.

"Time is of the essence when it comes to transplant surgery," hospital spokesperson Ashley Heher. "There is about a four to six hour window of time for a heart to remain viable for surgery and the team had already been traveling for approximately 3 hours."

Trooper Cibrian and Trooper Snisko rushed the precious cargo and the staffers to the hospital in their squad car.

They arrived in time to save the heart and made it possible for doctors to perform the surgery in a timely manner. The hospital said the transplant recipient is recovering.
