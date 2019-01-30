The FDA issued an expanded recall of infants' oral ibuprofen solution because it may have potentially higher concentrations of ibuprofen than labeled.Tris Pharma, Inc., initially recalled the drug in December. The FDA said the company's Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID) 50 mg per 1.25 mL, were sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar.Adverse effects that could be experienced include nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or more rarely diarrhea. Tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible adverse effects. So far, Tris Pharma has not received any reports of adverse effects.These are the recalled lots:Sold at: Walmart storesNDC: 49035-125-23Lots: 00717009A expiring 02/19, 00717015A expiring 04/19, and 00717024A expiring 08/19Sold at: CVS PharmacyNDC: 59779-925-23Lots: 00717024A expiring 08/19Sold at: Family Dollar storesNDC: 55319-250-23Lots: 00717024A expiring 08/19Stores have been asked to return any of the affected product they have. If you have any of the recalled medications, throw them away.