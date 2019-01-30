HEALTH & FITNESS

Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns, sold at Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar

The three infant ibuprofen oral suspension products voluntarily recalled by Tris Pharma, Inc. (FDA.gov)

The FDA issued an expanded recall of infants' oral ibuprofen solution because it may have potentially higher concentrations of ibuprofen than labeled.

Tris Pharma, Inc., initially recalled the drug in December. The FDA said the company's Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID) 50 mg per 1.25 mL, were sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar.

Adverse effects that could be experienced include nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or more rarely diarrhea. Tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible adverse effects. So far, Tris Pharma has not received any reports of adverse effects.

These are the recalled lots:

Equate: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle
Sold at: Walmart stores
NDC: 49035-125-23
Lots: 00717009A expiring 02/19, 00717015A expiring 04/19, and 00717024A expiring 08/19
CVS Health: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle
Sold at: CVS Pharmacy
NDC: 59779-925-23
Lots: 00717024A expiring 08/19

Family Wellness: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

Sold at: Family Dollar stores
NDC: 55319-250-23
Lots: 00717024A expiring 08/19

Stores have been asked to return any of the affected product they have. If you have any of the recalled medications, throw them away.

Click here for the full FDA recall notice.
