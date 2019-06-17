"'Jeopardy!' James" donates $1000 to Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk

Naperville native, James Holzhauer's run on "Jeopardy!" ended June 3rd, losing to another Chicago area resident.
Holzhauer won a total of $2,462,216 after winning 32 consecutive games.
Naperville resident, Ann Zediker, lost her father to pancreatic cancer in 2010. She started the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk at the Naperville Pavilion to help find a cure so other families won't have to go through the same pain.
So far, she has raised more than $550,000 for pancreatic cancer awareness and research funding.
In March, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek revealed he had diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
So Zediker invited Holzhauer to join this year's walk on July 14, 2019.
"I sent him an email saying that it's been interesting to see paths cross in my life and I feel like it's time for our paths to cross," said Zediker. "I told him that Trebek's diagnosis rocked the world, and my heart sank to hear about how pancreatic cancer hit another beautiful soul and family. I shared with him how I lost my father from pancreatic cancer."
Holzhauer responded that he would not be able to make the event but he would love to give a donation and sent $1000 to her foundation.
Zediker hopes others can join their fight against pancreatic cancer.
The Lustgarten Walk-Naperville will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by a walk at 9:45 a.m.
For more information or to register for the walk, visit www.lustgarten.org or call 1.866.789.1000.