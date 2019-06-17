pancreatic cancer

"'Jeopardy!' James" donates $1000 to Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk

NAPERVILLE,Ill. (WLS) -- One resident raising money for pancreatic cancer research received a donation from an unexpected source.

Naperville native, James Holzhauer's run on "Jeopardy!" ended June 3rd, losing to another Chicago area resident.

Holzhauer won a total of $2,462,216 after winning 32 consecutive games.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer's brother says his streak is decades in the making

Naperville resident, Ann Zediker, lost her father to pancreatic cancer in 2010. She started the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk at the Naperville Pavilion to help find a cure so other families won't have to go through the same pain.


So far, she has raised more than $550,000 for pancreatic cancer awareness and research funding.

In March, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek revealed he had diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

So Zediker invited Holzhauer to join this year's walk on July 14, 2019.

"I sent him an email saying that it's been interesting to see paths cross in my life and I feel like it's time for our paths to cross," said Zediker. "I told him that Trebek's diagnosis rocked the world, and my heart sank to hear about how pancreatic cancer hit another beautiful soul and family. I shared with him how I lost my father from pancreatic cancer."

Holzhauer responded that he would not be able to make the event but he would love to give a donation and sent $1000 to her foundation.

Zediker hopes others can join their fight against pancreatic cancer.

The Lustgarten Walk-Naperville will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by a walk at 9:45 a.m.

For more information or to register for the walk, visit www.lustgarten.org or call 1.866.789.1000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnapervillepancreatic cancercommunitycancer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Help raise money to fight pancreatic cancer in Naperville
8th annual Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
PANCREATIC CANCER
Pancreatic cancer survivor has message of hope for Alex Trebek
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
8th annual Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk
Help raise money to fight pancreatic cancer in Naperville
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stray bullet hits teen in chest after parking dispute: police
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Suspect attacks man he met on dating app with hammer, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool Monday
Boy, 8, bitten by shark in North Carolina
Premature baby found at border facility with migrant teen mother
Officials issue warning of risks from blue-green algae
Show More
Alleged home intruder thwarted by 11-year-old with machete arrested: police
Man killed in drive-by outside Calumet Heights nightclub
New lane configuration takes effect Monday at Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction
Black-owned urgent care facility opens in Hyde Park
Dog owner accused of intentionally drowning dog
More TOP STORIES News