alex trebek

'Jeopardy!' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded Thanksgiving message

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy!" released a pre-recorded Thanksgiving message from Alex Trebek following his death from cancer.

Trebek, the beloved host of "Jeopardy!," was 80 years old.

The recording happened prior to Trebek losing his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy! tweeted the video Thursday.


"Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen," Trebek said. "You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that's a good thing. Keep the faith, we're going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it."

On November 19, "Jeopardy!" honored World Pancreatic Cancer Day with a special posthumous message from host Alex Trebek.

Trebek was open about his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, issuing several public service announcements and even offering words of encouragement to the late Rep. John Lewis, who faced a similar diagnosis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpancreatic cancerthanksgivingalex trebekcancerjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALEX TREBEK
Ken Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
'Jeopardy' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded PSA on pancreatic cancer
Behind the Scenes: Jeopardy! College Championship Chicago from 1999
Jean Trebek posts wedding day photo after husband's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 12,022 new cases, 131 deaths
6 months after George Floyd was killed, the untold arrest of an ex-Illinois state trooper
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
IL health officials urge residents to stay home for Thanksgiving
Lawrence's Fish and Shrimp celebrates 70 years
Thousands of dead mink resurface after burial in Denmark
Chicago restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners to go
Show More
Vaccine-maker acknowledges error after 'highly effective' result
My Block My Hood My City helps distribute 2K Thanksgiving meals
Disney announces 4K additional layoffs amid ongoing Disneyland closure
Supreme Court rules against NY restrictions on houses of worship
Chicago Weather: Mild, gradual clearing on Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News