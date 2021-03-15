Health & Fitness

Kane County opening mass vaccination site in Batavia

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Kane County is opening a mass vaccination site in Batavia on Friday.

The new site will be open six days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at an old Sam's Club at 501 N. Randall. There will be a call center operating for people to make appointments.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

Corinne Pierog, chair of the Kane County Board and Michael Isaacson, assistant director made the announcement exclusively on ABC7 Eyewitness News.
Officials also announced that Kane County will be making all adults eligible for the vaccine on May 1.

Kane County says 60% of seniors have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 142,996 vaccines have been administered in the county as of last Friday and 48,147 residents are fully vaccinated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbataviakane countyvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot among 4 injured in fiery crash with street sweeper
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Off-duty CPD officer shot in Calumet Heights
2 killed in South Side mass shooting ID'd, 13 others wounded
IL reports 782 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
9 things that weren't scary before the pandemic but are now
38 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Daniel Kaluuya, more react to their Oscar nominations
Cook County launches 'My Shot' vaccine campaign
Snow, sleet could create slick road conditions Monday
Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'
More TOP STORIES News