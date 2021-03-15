Kane County opening mass vaccination site in Batavia

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Kane County is opening a mass vaccination site in Batavia on Friday.The new site will be open six days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at an old Sam's Club at 501 N. Randall. There will be a call center operating for people to make appointments.Corinne Pierog, chair of the Kane County Board and Michael Isaacson, assistant director made the announcement exclusively on ABC7 Eyewitness News.Officials also announced that Kane County will be making all adults eligible for the vaccine on May 1.Kane County says 60% of seniors have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.A total of 142,996 vaccines have been administered in the county as of last Friday and 48,147 residents are fully vaccinated.