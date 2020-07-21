coronavirus illinois

Chicago quarantine: Kansas added to city's travel order for states with surging COVID-19 rates, Wisconsin could be next

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The state of Kansas has been added to Chicago's mandatory travel quarantine order, officials announced Tuesday.

Travelers from Kansas will have to quarantine for two weeks upon traveling to Chicago. The quarantine for Kansas will take effect on Friday.

During a press conference Tuesday Dr. Allison Awardy said that Wisconsin could be added to the list as soon as next week.

"I want you to know that Wisconsin is being very closet o being on this list, they could be added as soon as next week," Arwady said. "When I talk to folks in Wisconsin, whether it's the state epidemiologist, whether that's people on just an anecdotal level, we know people are not wearing masks there at the level they are here in Chicago."

Seventeen states are already covered by the order. They are:

-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Arizona
-California
-Florida
-Georgia
-Idaho
-Iowa
-Louisiana

-Mississippi
-North Carolina
-Nevada
-Oklahoma
-South Carolina
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Utah

Chicago health officials plan to reassess the list each week and add or remove states depending on the latest data. The emergency travel order took effect on July 6 for travelers from the following states:

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday Wisconsin is close to be included on the list.

Chicago leaders announced the original order before the start of the 4th of July holiday.

"These are states that are seeing new cases of COVID at the rate we were seeing here in Chicago and Illinois back when we were under our stay-at-home order," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

There are exceptions to the order, including essential work and medical travel.

WATCH: Chicago's top doctor discusses potential travel order
EMBED More News Videos

Those traveling into Chicago from other states will not yet be required to quarantine themselves, Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday.



According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the states designated in the travel order have a significant degree of community-wide spread of COVID-19. A state will be designated if it has a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.

Essential workers who must travel to Chicago must provide a certified note from their employer so that it can be reviewed by the health department and Chicago police. Essential workers will be subject to requirements that include limiting their activities to work-related activities and avoiding public spaces as much as possible.

Non-essential business travelers are also required to comply. Exceptions to the order for personal travel will be permitted for medical care and parental shared custody.

The order will remain in effect until further notice. The city said that individuals found in violation of the quarantine order are subject to fines of $100 - $500 per day, up to $7,000.

You can read the full emergency travel order and find frequently asked questions about the order on the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoo'haremidway airportkansas4th of julyair traveltravelcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois reports 955 new COVID-19 cases
Mayor Lightfoot joins sports teams to encourage young adults to follow coronavirus guidelines
CTU reiterates calls for remote learning in fall
IDES asks some to pay back Illinois unemployment benefits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 955 new COVID-19 cases
Guthrie's Tavern closing as city reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
U-46 Elgin School District proposed plan calls for remote learning until October
Couple under house arrest says they're getting hateful comments
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Show More
Mystery deepens in case of Bragg soldier whose body was found dismembered
Trump excluding undocumented immigrants from reapportionment
Man stabs attacker in Brown Line station, police say
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Woman chased by bison at Yellowstone Park
More TOP STORIES News